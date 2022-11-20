"I will be stupid to even try and think of a special shot" - Ravi Shastri lauds Suryakumar Yadav's century

Ravi Shastri has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for playing a 'mind-boggling' knock in the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

Yadav smashed an unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls as the Men in Blue set a 192-run target for the Kiwis at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20.

Their bowlers then bowled out Kane Williamson and Co. for 126 to register an emphatic 65-run win and take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Prime Video, Shastri was asked whether he could choose a special shot in Yadav's knock. He replied:

"I will be stupid to even try and think of a special shot because they were all special, the way he peppered the fence all around. The last 64 runs came in just 18 deliveries, which is mind-boggling, that's a strike rate of 350. To score at that strike rate is unbelievable."

Anjum Chopra highlighted that India's Mr. 360 getting to bat up the order held both him and the team in good stead. The former Indian skipper elaborated:

"He came to bat at No. 3 today. So that extra time a batter gets, there is a lot of difference between coming in at No. 3 and No. 4. The kind of form Suryakumar Yadav is in and the ability he has shown, everyone knows that the more time he gets on the ground, the better it is for him and the team as well."

Yadav walked out to bat in the sixth over at the fall of Rishabh Pant's wicket after the openers had added 36 runs in the first five overs. He scored more than 70 percent of the runs India made while he was at the crease.

"These are not easy countries to travel to"- Mohammad Kaif on Suryakumar Yadav scoring in tough conditions

Suryakumar Yadav struck 11 fours and seven sixes during his innings.

Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Yadav has delivered the goods repeatedly in tough conditions. He explained:

"A hundred in England, a great World Cup in Australia and now he has scored a century in New Zealand. These are not easy countries to travel to. Scoring a hundred in England and the way he batted in the World Cup in Australia and now in seaming conditions here - unbelievable form."

The former Indian batter added that the Mumbai Indians player made good balls look ordinary during his inning. He stated:

"The shots he played against Ish Sodhi, those were not bad balls. Ish Sodhi bowled really well but Suryakumar Yadav was in front of him, some really good shots. You cannot control Suryakumar Yadav in this kind of form."

Yadav struck two majestic boundaries over extra cover off Ish Sodhi's bowling. He took a particular liking to Lockie Ferguson, whom he smoked for four fours and a six in the penultimate over of the Indian innings.

