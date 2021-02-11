“I will be using the delivery that removed Rohit Sharma as a visualization aid in future games” - Jack Leach

Jack Leach enjoyed castling Rohit Sharma on Day 4 of the first Test, and the England left-arm spinner wants to use that delivery as a "visualization aid in future games." The 227-run win in Chennai has given Joe Root’s side a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

Chasing 420 for a historic win, India were jolted early as Jack Leach – who opened the bowling with Jofra Archer – accounted for Rohit Sharma late on the penultimate day. Bowling round the wicket, Leach angled the ball into the right-handed batsman. Rohit played the leg-stump line, but the ball straightened after pitching and crashed into the off stump.

“I think I will be using the delivery that removed Rohit Sharma at the end of day four as a visualization aid in future games! It felt good to get a player of that stature out with a decent delivery and the timing was good too, so we did not feel like we had to come back and get 10 wickets on the final day,” Jack Leach wrote in a column for Sky Sports.

Jack Leach took three more wickets on Day 5, including that of the in-form Cheteshwar Pujara, to return with figures of 4 for 76. It was on the back of Leach and James Anderson’s (3 for 17) heroics that the visitors bundled out India for 192.

“It’s important to keep going and keep fighting” – Jack Leach

Jack Leach might have produced a match-haul of 6 for 181 in the first Test. But there was a point during India’s first innings that the 29-year-old’s figures were akin to a bowler having an off day in white-ball cricket. Rishabh Pant took a liking for Leach, whose first eight overs cost 77 runs.

As for overcoming the tricky phase, Jack Leach mentioned that he took advice from fellow spinner Dom Bess and other teammates to turn around his fortunes over the last two days. He further added that the pitch didn’t assist spinners for the first three days.

“As a spinner, you understand that your best ball is not always going to take wickets – it equally can go out of the park – and bowling on day three certainly had its challenges. In those moments, it’s important to stay strong and patient and the boys really helped me to do that. I had a really good chat with Dom and a few others and came back strong on days four and five. You have to understand that one day might not go your way but there are plenty of others in a Test to make an impact, so it’s important to keep going and keep fighting. That’s what we will all be doing for the rest of the series,” Jack Leach added.

England are on a six-match winning run in overseas Tests and will look to win two of the remaining three matches to book their place in the ICC World Test Championship final.