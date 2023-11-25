“I will wait for that day” - Rinku Singh working hard towards fulfilling World Cup dream 

Team India batter Rinku Singh has asserted that he is ready to make an impact in the 2024 T20 World Cup if he gets a chance. The 26-year-old admitted that playing in the World Cup will be huge for him and that he is working hard towards that goal.

Following his exploits for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Rinku was handed a much-deserved India debut. In a short T20I career, he has impressed in the finisher’s role. The left-handed played a crucial cameo in the first T20I against Australia as well in Visakhapatnam.

In an interview to timesofindia.com, Rinku expressed candid views when asked about his T20 World Cup ambitions.

"Yes. I am ready. I don't think much about the future. If I get the chance, I will surely grab it and do well. Be it any format or anywhere in the world, if I get the chance I will give my hundred percent," he said.

"It will be a big big thing for me. I am the only male cricketer from Aligarh to play in IPL and India as well. This is a huge thing for me. Every cricketer's dream is to play for India and represent the country in the World Cup. I am also living this dream. I don't know how I will react when I see my name in the World Cup squad. But I will wait for that day. I am really working hard towards that goal," the southpaw added.

Rinku hit an unbeaten 22 off 14 balls, striking four fours as India chased down 209 in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.

“I love to play in different conditions and situations” - Rinku Singh

One thing that has stood out about Rinku both in the IPL and in his short stint with the Indian team has been his composure under pressure. He rarely looks ruffled even when the situation seems to be getting out of hand. Speaking about his calm demeanor, Rinku explained that he loves challenges.

"I have been playing since 2013. I have played a number of matches. I love to play in different conditions and situations. Honestly, I love challenges. If someone says it is difficult or impossible, I love to do those things. The best part is that I believe in myself,” he said.

"I generally bat down the order and these kinds of crunch situations arise automatically. So, I am familiar with these situations now,” the batter added.

In three T20I innings so far, Rinku has scored 97 runs at an impressive strike rate of 194, with a best of 38.