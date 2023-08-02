"I will be working hard on my fitness over the next 2 months" - Ajinkya Rahane on reason behind opting out of county stint 

Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane recently revealed that he opted out of his county stint with Leicestershire to focus on his fitness. Rahane admitted that he is currently concentrating on working hard on his fitness and aims to be his best version for the upcoming domestic season for Mumbai, which commences in October.

Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback into the Indian Test side during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia in June after almost a year on the sidelines. He earned that call-back after consistent performances in domestic cricket for Mumbai and the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

After he performed decently in the WTC final, the selectors elevated him to the vice-captaincy role for the recently concluded two-match West Indies series.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the past few months of his career, writing:

"The last 4 months have been gratifying and with the high intensity cricket that we have played it is now time to recuperate and recharge my body for the domestic season that lies ahead of us."

With no Test cricket for India till Boxing Day in December, Rahane is looking to play Mumbai in the upcoming season to get some match practice under the belt before the crucial away Test series against South Africa in December. He continued:

"Representing Mumbai at every stage possible has always been a matter of honour for me and I will be working hard on my fitness over the next 2 months to be at my best for the domestic season which starts in October. Hence I have decided to opt out of the planned county stint with Leicestershire and prepare for the Indian domestic season.

"Leicestershire have been in regular touch with me and have been very understanding of the changing situation and I am hopeful of renewing my relationship with them in the future."

He gives freedom to all players to back their game: Ajinkya Rahane on India captain Rohit Sharma

In a press conference during the West Indies tour, Ajinkya Rahane opened up that it felt great playing under Team India captain Rohit Sharma in Tests. On the experience, he said:

“Playing under Rohit feels very good. The WTC final was my first game under Rohit. He gives freedom to all players to back their game. This is the sign of a good captain. Our equation is really good."

The two have been good friends since their age-group cricket days in Mumbai.