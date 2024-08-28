"I wish him the very best of luck towards the next phase of his journey"- Sachin Tendulkar on Jay Shah becoming the next ICC chairman

Former Team India batter Sachin Tendulkar took to his official account on social media to congratulate Jay Shah on being appointed as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah currently holds the post of being the secretary of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). He was elected unopposed as the chairman of the world body on Tuesday, August 27.

Tendulkar took to his official account on X and congratulated Shah, saying:

"Being enthusiastic and having the drive to do something good for cricket are essential qualities for a cricket administrator. @JayShah displayed these traits wonderfully during his stint as @BCCI secretary. His endeavours towards prioritising both women’s cricket and men’s cricket have made BCCI a pioneer that other boards can follow. I wish him the very best of luck towards the next phase of his journey, as he becomes the youngest chairman of the @ICC."

Stating that Jay Shah becomes the fifth Indian to assume the position, the 51-year-old added:

"India has sent several luminaries to lead the ICC as administrators: Mr. Jagmohan Dalmiya, Mr. Sharad Pawar, Mr. N. Srinivasan, and Mr. Shashank Manohar. I am sure he will build on their legacy and take the game of cricket forward."

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone" - Jay Shah

Jay Shah with former Team India coach Rahul Dravid (File image via Getty)

Jay Shah was elected as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) unopposed. He succeeds Greg Barclay, who was elected as the chair on November 24, 2020.

Upon his appointment, Shah had the following to say:

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ICC’s Member Boards for placing their trust in me to take over this prestigious role of the Chair of the ICC. I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe."

"As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket," he added. "While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal."

Jay Shah will assume his role as the ICC chairman, starting December 1. At 35 years old, Shah becomes the youngest to be elected as the ICC chairman.

