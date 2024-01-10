"I wish I had that management when I was 35"- AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to India's T20I setup

Former South Africa legendary cricketer AB de Villiers believed India did the right thing by recalling star names Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back to the T20I setup for the three T20Is against Afghanistan.

The duo hadn't played a single T20I for India ever since their loss to England in the 2022 World Cup semifinal. However, De Villiers feels to win such showpiece events, the Men in Blue will need their star players and the youngsters will need to be patient for their chance.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return (10:44):

"I understand (criticism on selection of Rohit and Kohli) but at the end of the day it is a cricket World Cup. If Virat Kohli is good enough, he has to play. I don't care whether he is managing his career due to age. 20-year-olds will understand that the likes of Rohit and Virat are needed to help India win the T20 World Cup. I wish I had that management when I was 35."

He further added:

"I think India have shown their intent by adding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to their T20I squad. They're clearly thinking about the T20 World Cup."

You always play your best players: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers feels India have only bolstered their chances of winning the T20 World Cup by recalling Kohli and Rohit. He feels such experienced players and world-class quality are needed on big stages.

On this, he stated (11:06):

"I think it's a good call from India. They have a good chance of winning the T20 World Cup. You always play your best players."

Rohit and Kohli's performances will be under the scanner in the upcoming T20Is, especially with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill around.

