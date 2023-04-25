“I wish I was there” - Sachin Tendulkar reacts to stand at Sharjah stadium being named after him

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday on Monday, April 24, the West Stand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was renamed the Sachin Tendulkar Stand in a special ceremony.

Monday also marked the 25th anniversary of the Indian legend’s iconic 134 in the final of the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup against Australia in Sharjah.

The knock came on the back of his hundred in the last league game against the Aussies, which ensured a place for India in the final of the tri-series. New Zealand were also a part of the tournament.

Reacting to the honor of the West Stand at the Sharjah stadium being named after him, Tendulkar was quoted as saying in a TOI report:

“I wish I was there but unfortunately, I had prior commitments. Playing in Sharjah has always been a magnificent experience. From the electrifying atmosphere to the love, affection and support, Sharjah has been a special venue for Indian cricket fans and lovers of the game from around the globe. It has given us so many special moments.

“A big thank you to [Khalaf] Bukhatir and his team for this kind gesture on the 25th anniversary of the Desert Storm match and my 50th birthday. Feels like the greatest 6 of them all.”

While Tendulkar scored a total of 49 hundreds in ODIs, his two tons in Sharjah in 1998 are regarded as among his finest in the format. This is because he single-handedly lifted India to a title triumph, famously winning the battle against Aussie legend Shane Warne.

“Our small way of expressing our gratitude to Sachin” - CEO of Sharjah stadium

Sharing his thoughts on the gesture to honor Tendulkar on his 50th birthday, Khalaf Bukhatir, CEO of Sharjah stadium, said that it’s their way of expressing gratitude to a great of the game. Bukhatir commented:

“This is our small way of expressing our gratitude to Sachin for doing so much for the game of cricket. Indeed, that was an incredible innings, and it was repeated in the finals.

“Right through the years of the now legendary CBFS initiative we have striven here at Sharjah to acknowledge the services of many great players even after their retirement.

“We believe that as administrators it is our duty to pay tribute to those who have raised the bar and dedicated their lives to the cause of cricket, and we will continue to do so.”

Earlier on Monday, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) also unveiled gates named after Tendulkar and West Indies great Brian Lara.

