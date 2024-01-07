"I wish to meet your parents"- Wasim Akram slams fan in comments section for derogatory remark on his wife

Legendary former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram was intimidating to the opposition with the ball in hand. He has also shown the same ruthlessness when it comes to responding to trolls on social media.

Akram shared a picture with his wife Shaniera on his Instagram handle, wishing everyone a happy new year from the duo. Here's what he wrote in the caption:

"Here’s hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours."

However, one of the fans in the comments section passed a derogatory comment about his wife and Wasim was understandably furious. He roasted the fan with a fiery reply that read:

"you think that’s the appropriate thing to say? I wish to meet your parents and tell them what have they created total douche"

This isn't the first time Wasim Akram called out a fan

Pakistan had lost the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England and naturally, their fans were disappointed. However, one such fan crossed all limits and wrote derogatory remarks about Shaheen Afridi, who got injured in the final.

Speaking on A Sports, a furious Wasim Akram tore into the fan for the disrespect he showed towards his own player.

"Agar tumhein tameez nahi hai na chote bade ki. Apne player ko tum battameezi kar rahe ho. Koi sharam, koi haya nahi hai. (You don't have manners to respect your elders. You are speaking rubbish about your own player. You have absolutely no shame)."

Wasim Akram further added:

"Just have a look at what he said about Shaheen Afridi. I'm fuming. I wish ki tu mere saamne hota. (I wish you were in front of me)."

Despite losing the Test series 3-0 to Australia, Pakistan will know that they had several moments where the Aussies were under pressure. This will only help add to the experience of the new-look side under new captain Shan Masood.

