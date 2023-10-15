"I wondered why Pakistan lost home series vs both Aus and Eng" - Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Mickey Arthur's comments after thumping loss vs India 

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur after his comments about BCCI and fans following a thumping loss against India.

The Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals comprehensively by seven wickets on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At a post-match press conference after the heavy loss, Arthur opined that the match felt like it was part of a bilateral series organized by BCCI and not a World Cup contest at an ICC event.

Arthur said:

“It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight.

Arthur felt that such things played a role in Pakistan's performance in the match. He added:

“So yes, that does play a role, but I'm not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian, the Indian players tonight."

His comments did not go down well with Jaffer, who responded cheekily by referencing Pakistan's home series defeats against Australia and New Zealand. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote:

"I wondered why Pakistan lost home series vs both Aus and Eng, but thanks to Micky Arthur now I know it was because stadium DJ didn't play 'Dil Dil Pakistan' enough and majority of fans were wearing blue jerseys :) #INDvPAK #CWC2023

Pakistan's schedule for their remaining games in 2023 World Cup after loss against India

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST