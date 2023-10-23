"I have no words left to describe his greatness" - Shoaib Akhtar hails Virat Kohli for his incredible 95 in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on star Indian batter Virat Kohli for producing yet another special innings in a chase, this time against New Zealand during their 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Kohli just missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. However, his sensational knock of 95 helped India beat New Zealand after 20 years in an ICC event.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about Virat Kohli's knock (0:20):

"It seemed like a repeat of the previous match (Pune) the way he (Kohli) was going. I really wanted him to get to his hundred and equal Sachin's record. But it will eventually happen someday. I have no words left to describe his greatness."

He further added (4:13):

"What Virat Kohli does is presents himself to the pressure situation, and then the pressure situation gives him the opportunity, once again to score a hundred, win the game for his team and become a chasemaster."

Shoaib Akhtar on Mohammed Shami's performance

Shoaib Akhtar also lauded Mohammed Shami for coming into the team and straightaway setting the World Cup on fire with his figures of 5/54. He believes the Kiwis fell short of the 300-run mark because Indian bowlers led by Shami kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

On this, Akhtar stated (5:27):

"Shami was brilliant as he took his opportunity and picked five wickets. This is now a complete bowling attack. They have complete batting and field well. They are also playing in their home conditions. I don't see how India don't win this World Cup. New Zealand were 25 runs short but it was because India bowled really well."

He further added (6:45):

"Shami doesn't shy away from taking risks to pick up wickets and I am really happy for him that he took his opportunity. It is not a cakewalk to take five wickets in a World Cup match."

India have a well-deserved break of a week after which they face England in Lucknow on October 29.