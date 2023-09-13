"I work towards making at least one important run-out or catch"- Suryakumar Yadav on contributing as a fielder

Suryakumar Yadav wasn't a part of India's playing XI in their Asia Cup Super Fours encounter against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. However, he still managed to make an important contribution with a sensational catch to dismiss Maheesh Theekshana and help the Men in Blue get ahead in the game.

SKY had taken an easy catch of Kusal Mendis early on, but the partnership of Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage could have taken Sri Lanka over the line. So his contribution as a fielder was crucial and he was delighted that he could make a difference on the field.

Speaking to Kuldeep Yadav in a video posted by BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav explained how he prepares for games knowing that he may just contribute as a fielder. He said:

"As you (Kuldeep) said, it's always motivating when you play for India and even when I am not in the XI, I try to work hard and ensure that I do my best whether I get the opportunity. I work towards making at least one important run out or catch when I am in as a substitute fielder and we worked hard for that in the fielding sessions."

Suryakumar Yadav on keeping good energy in the field

Suryakumar Yadav also accepted that keeping energy on the field and ensuring the body language isn't flat when things are't going your way is also crucial. He credited stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for helping in keeping the atmosphere in the field lively.

On this, he stated:

"I try to keep good energy on the field and the energy of players like Virat bhai, Rohit Bhai, Hardik rubs off. It's a long day in the field so I ensure my energy levels are high."

A thrilling 41-run win over Sri Lanka has helped India reach the Asia Cup 2023 final.