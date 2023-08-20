"I am not worried" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah not bowling at his usual pace in 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra isn't too concerned about Jasprit Bumrah not bowling at his usual pace in the first T20I between India and Ireland.

Bumrah registered figures of 2/24 in four overs in India's two-run win via the DLS method in the series opener in Malahide, Dublin. The two sides will lock horns at the same venue on Sunday (August 20) in the second game of the three-match series.

While previewing the second T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't worried about Bumrah's lack of pace. He said:

"There was a question that Jasprit Bumrah is not bowling at 140-145 kph. There was one ball that went over 140 and the rest were in the 130s. Is he supremely fit or not? Is he back for good? I am not worried, I am not bothered. I feel the rhythm is good and speed is something that can build later."

The former Indian opener pointed out that reduced pace can prove beneficial in swinging conditions. He explained:

"There are two sides to it. When you play in swinging conditions, it is advisable that you bring your pace down slightly, don't bowl at your 100 percent, don't go above 80 percent. Assuming your maximum pace is 140 kph, if you want to swing the ball, then be around 132-133 kph."

Chopra added that a seamer can also control the swing better when he doesn't try to bowl too fast. He cited Dale Steyn as an example of a pacer who was an expert in making the most of such conditions.

"He is playing cricket after a very long time" - Aakash Chopra feels Jasprit Bumrah might want to gradually increase his pace

Jasprit Bumrah is returning to the game after back surgery.

Aakash Chopra reckons Jasprit Bumrah might have wanted to be a little cautious, considering he is coming back after a long injury layoff. He stated:

"The second thing is that he is playing cricket after a very long time. When you play after such a long time, you go a little conservative. This was also a match where pressure wasn't put on you."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian skipper wasn't required to push himself in the series opener. He observed:

"You hit the stumps in the first over and the second batter got out playing a scoop shot. Then you gave just one run in the 19th over. So you have not been pushed at all. If no one is pushing you, why should you push yourself beyond a point because you want your wagon to gather pace gradually."

Bumrah was hit for a boundary off the first ball he bowled but bounced back to dismiss Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the same over. He also bowled an exceptional penultimate over of the Ireland innings, conceding just one run and flummoxing Barry McCarthy and Craig Young with his slower balls and yorkers.

Poll : Will Jasprit Bumrah pick up 2+ wickets in the second T20I against Ireland? Yes No 0 votes