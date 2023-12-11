"I have written it in my notebook"- Shreyanka Patil on Smriti Mandhana giving her cap on India debut

Shreyanka Patil won her first Player of the Match award for India as they beat England in the third T20I by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10.

The off-spinner returned with sensational figures of 3/19 as India bundled out England for just 126 and chased down the target rather comfortably. Shreyanka spoke about how nervous she was before making her debut and how bowling helped her settle those jitters.

Speaking to teammate Smriti Mandhana in a video posted by BCCI after the game, here's what Shreyanka Patil had to say about receiving the cap from the Indian vice-captain and about her debut:

"The first match when I came here, I didn't know what to do because I had lots of time. I had already done my routine and when I bowled the first ball, I was like 'Ok now it is sorted. I kind of belong to this level.' Getting a cap from you was special and I have written it in my notebook (laughs)."

On this, Smriti added:

"I think kids like her (Shreyanka) are always excited and I know you now from one year due to WPL. But to take any advice and then apply it the way you did, not just in this match but also in last match what you did was amazing."

Shreyanka Patil on winning the Player of the Match award and Smriti Mandhana's advice

Shreyanka Patil also spoke about how Smriti Mandhana advised her about not trying too much and just backing her potential to do well in the series.

On this, she stated:

"Feels very special (Player of the Match) because I was wanting to do well for this team. Working really hard. I remember you having a chat around my bowling saying 'Give 100 percent, 120 percent doesn't work' (smiles). That's what she (Smriti) mentioned and today I gave my 100 percent and we also got the result we wanted."

India might have lost the T20I series 1-2 but will take that momentum of the final win into the one-off Test against the same opposition beginning from December 14.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket