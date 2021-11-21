"I hope Ben Stokes is fit enough to bowl" - Ian Botham believes the all-rounder's bowling is key to England's Ashes hopes

Ian Botham believes all-rounder Ben Stokes' bowling will be more important than his batting for England in the upcoming Ashes in Australia. The former England all-rounder felt captain Joe Root must use Stokes' bowling cleverly to achieve the best results.

Stokes will return to international cricket in the Ashes after last playing in July, following which he took an indefinite break to "prioritize my mental well-being and I've got my finger (injury) sorted."

Botham felt Stokes' aggressive bowling would be crucial.

"Ben is a match-winner. I hope that he's fit enough to bowl and strong enough because that will be crucial - he's an aggressive bowler. Everyone talks about his batting - we know about that - but I think his bowling needs to be used in four or five-over bursts on those Australian pitches when the ball is reasonably new as well," Botham told The Daily Mail.

Stokes' return lends balance to the team. The 30-year-old played a blinder in the third Test at Leeds in the 2019 Ashes that saw the hosts win a thriller by one wicket.

"I don't see James Anderson or Stuart Broad playing all the Tests" - Ian Botham

Botham also highlighted the ineffectiveness of the Kookaburra ball and expects England's bowling unit to revolve more around express quicks like Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Stokes.

"There's no point in us turning up with four 80-mile-an-hour bowlers because that Kookaburra ball after 10 overs is going to get smashed to all parts at that pace. You need people like Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Robinson - these are the guys that are going to play. Jimmy is going to play, but I don't see him playing all the Tests, and I certainly don't see Broady playing all the Tests. So, it's a chance for these other guys and I think England have to be brave in their selection," Botham added.

England last won a Test match on Australian soil in 2011 and suffered 5-0 and 4-0 defeats in their last two visits.

