Ibrahim Zadran to lead 19-member side for Afghanistan’s three-match T20I series in India; Rashid Khan doubtful 

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday (January 6) announced a 19-member side for the three-match T20I series in India, which starts in Mohali on January 11.

Ibrahim Zadran, who recently led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series win over the United Arab Emirates, will continue to lead the side in the 20-over format.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman returned for the three-match T20I series against UAE after missing out on the T20I series in UAE. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil has been promoted to the main squad after being included as a reserve against the UAE.

In a statement, ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said:

“We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it’s very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them."

He added:

"We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs and have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India.”

Expand Tweet

Afghanistan’s regular captain Rashid Khan unlikely to take part in T20I series in India

Rashid Khan, who is Afghanistan’s regular T20I captain, is part of the squad but is doubtful for T20Is as the all-rounder is recovering from back surgery.

Khan recently missed the Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers due to undergoing surgery post-2023 ODI World Cup. The spin maestro bagged 11 wickets in nine games during the ICC event as they registered famous wins over former champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The ACB stated in an update:

“Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s regular T20I Captain, has been included in the squad but might not feature in any game as he recovers from the back surgery he recently underwent.”

Afghanistan’s Squad for the three-match T20I Series against India: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan vs India T20I schedule

January 11: 1st T20I at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

January 14: 2nd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

January 17: 3rd T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App