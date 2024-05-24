ICC announces 'biggest screening' fan park in Delhi for India vs Pakistan on June 9; Zakir Khan among special guests

ICC has announced a special fan park in Delhi for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9. The game will take place live in New York, but fans in Delhi will also get an opportunity to experience the stadium atmosphere at the fan park.

BCCI has regularly organized fan parks over the weekend in IPL 2024. ICC has now joined the trend with the 'biggest screening' experience announced for New Delhi on June 9.

IG Stadium of New Delhi will host the special fan park, with four special guests announced. Singers Akasa and Parmish Verma will perform before the match along with comedian Zakir Khan and rapper Raftaar.

ICC has announced that it will be an 'out of the world' experience for the fans attending the T20 World Cup fan park at the IG Stadium. The tickets for this event are up for sale on BookMyShow's website and application.

How to book tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fan park for India vs Pakistan match in Delhi?

India vs Pakistan match should be an exciting game (Image: Getty)

India vs Pakistan match fan park tickets in Delhi start at ₹999 on BookMyShow. Fans can book the tickets on the website and application of BookMyShow, with the most expensive ticket costing ₹3,999. Tickets worth ₹1,299, ₹1,499, ₹1,999 and ₹2,499 are also available on the platform.

The view and experience of the spectator will differ as per the price range. The start time for the match is 8.00 pm, but this event will begin at 4.30 pm in New Delhi. Hence, fans will have almost three hours of extra entertainment before the first ball of the match is bowled.

India and Pakistan will clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. It will be exciting to see which team will emerge victorious in this mega clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback