ICC announces dates and venues for 2025 Women's World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the dates for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup on Monday, June 2. The tournament will be played in India and Sri Lanka between September 30 and November 2.

Four Indian venues - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ACA Staduim in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore and the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam - have been picked to host the matches. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was chosen as the fifth venue for all of Pakistan's games in the tournament.

The addition of the Sri Lankan venue is owing to an agreement, as per which all India/Pakistan ICC matches will take place at a neutral venue if one of the two nations are hosting a tournament during the 2024-2027 cycle.

Australia are the reigning champions, having beaten England in the final of the 2022 edition in New Zealand. This will be the first time since 2013 that India will host the quadrennial event.

Earlier reports in March had cited Mullanpur as the host of the final with Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur and Indore shortlisted as the other venues for the tournament.

Bengaluru to host tournament opener and semifinal of 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Bengaluru will play host to the first match of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, which will feature India, on September 30. It will also host the second semifinal on October 30.

The first semifinal will take place on October 29, in either Guwahati or Colombo. The final will be played in either Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2, depending upon Pakistan's qualification to this stage of the tournament.

India have reached the final of the Women's ODI World Cup on two occasions, in 2005 and 2017. In the former, the Women in Blue lost to Australia by 98 runs in Centurion while in the latter they lost to England by nine runs at Lord's.

The eight participating teams at the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

