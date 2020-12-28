ICC announces Ellyse Perry as the Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry claimed the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade award today. She beat Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning, Anya Shrubsole, Alyssa Healy, and Deandra Dottin to win this trophy.

Ellyse Perry played 100 T20Is for the Australian women's cricket team from January 1, 2011, to October 7, 2020. She scored 1,155 runs at a batting average of 30.39 in these 100 matches.

With the ball, Ellyse Perry took 89 wickets at an average of 20.64 for the Australian team. It is pertinent to note that Perry is the only female cricketer in T20I history to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets.

One of the most significant moments of her T20I career came at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2010. Ellyse Perry's footballing skills helped Australia defeat New Zealand in the summit clash.

She's represented Australia in both cricket and football, and Ellyse Perry, 27 today, showed off her soccer skills in the 2010 #WT20 final! pic.twitter.com/6Iyiuoxqu9 — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2017

Perry had to defend 14 runs in the final over. She conceded nine runs off the first five deliveries. New Zealand needed six runs off the last ball, and it seemed like Sophie Devine would tie the match, smacking boundary down the ground. However, Ellyse saved the day for the Aussies with her footballing skills.

Ellyse Perry excited for the next decade in women's cricket

Talking to ICC, Ellyse Perry looked back at her journey in the women's cricket world. She looked forward to the next ten years in women's cricket after the significant development in the previous decade.

"It's been a very special ten years for women's cricket and the development that's occurred across that time in all formats of the game across every part of the world and to see where it is now and most excitingly, where it could go in the next ten years," said Ellyse Perry.

"It's been a really amazing thing to be a part of and certainly the highlight of my career. So, to everyone I've had the chance to share ten years of cricket with, thank you very much for making it so special," added Ellyse Perry.

She signed off by expressing her gratitude to the fans who voted for her in the ICC Awards.