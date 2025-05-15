ICC announce record prize money for AUS vs SA WTC 2025 final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced record prize money for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa. The total prize pool for the WTC edition of 2023-25 stands at $5.76 million. over double the amount of the previous two tournaments.

The WTC champions will win a staggering $3.6 million, a massive surge from the $1.6 million rewarded for the winners in 2021 and 2023. The runners-up will take home $2.16 million, a surge of $800,000. The first two WTC finals took place at Southampton and The Oval, while Lord's will host the upcoming one.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said he expects Australia and South Africa to put on a great spectacle at Lord's. He said, (via ICC's official website):

"We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition. The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads - a true celebration of cricket. I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now."

To build excitement for the final, the ICC released a promotional video that features Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Steve Smith and Travis Head along with former greats like Shaun Pollock, Matthew Hayden, Shoaib Akhtar, Nasser Hussain and Ravi Shastri.

Australia defending WTC champions after beating Team India in 2023

Australia national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Australia, meanwhile, are the defending champions, having clinched the mace in 2023 by beating Team India by 209 runs in the final. The Baggy Greens finished the current cycle second in the standings with 13 wins in 19 Tests, including series wins over Pakistan and India at home, and away victories against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

South Africa, who will be playing in the WTC final for the first time, topped the standings with eight wins in 12 matches. They drew the home series with India but beat Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

