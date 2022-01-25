ICC Awards 2021: Full list of winners 

Like every year, the International Cricket Council recently organized the ICC Awards 2021, where cricketers from across the world were honored for their magnificent performances in the previous year.

Continuing the tradition, ICC Awards 2021 featured multiple categories for men's and women's cricketers. There was also a separate category for all the associate members of the board.

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021. The left-arm fast bowler played an integral role in his nation's success across all three formats. His captain Babar Azam was named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

In the women's category, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana bagged the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021. Mandhana showed supreme consistency while playing for the Indian women's cricket team in all three formats.

South Africa's Lizelle Lee was chosen the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, while England's Tammy Beaumont won the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award. In the men's category, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged the T20I Cricketer of the Year.

England Test captain Joe Root captured the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, while South Africa's Janneman Malan was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Here is the complete list of ICC Awards 2021 and the winners.

ICC Awards 2021: Full list of categories and winners

ICC Umpire of the Year – Marais Erasmus

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year – Tammy Beaumont (England)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Janneman Malan (South Africa)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Fatima Sana (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Zeeshan Maqsood (Oman)

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Andrea-Mae Zepeda (Austria)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Babar Azam (Pakistan)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year – Joe Root (England)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year – Smriti Mandhana (India)

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

