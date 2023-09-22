ICC confirms 7 venues in West Indies for T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, confirmed seven countries in the West Indies as venues for the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the United States of America (USA) also being co-hosts.

The apex body of the sport named Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad & Tobago as the venues in the West Indies.

The ICC, on Wednesday, confirmed Dallas, Florida and New York as the venues in the USA for the showpiece event. Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York are slated to become part of the historic event. New York City will likely host the marquee clash between India and Pakistan.

ICC chief Geoff Allardice expects fans to show up in huge numbers for the tournament and hopes to give them a unique experience. As quoted by Windiescricket.com, he said:

"We’re delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy.

"They’re all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event. This will be the third ICC senior men’s event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean had earlier hosted the 2007 50-over World Cup and the 20-over edition in 2010. While the one in 2007 wasn't much of a success, the T20 World Cup was a massive hit, won by England.

"We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament" - Cricket West Indies CEO

Johnny Grave (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave feels it's a landmark moment for the cricket board and is confident of delivering an unforgettable tournament next year:

"This is an exciting moment as we announce our venues approved to host the largest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.

"We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament showcasing the best this region has to offer with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June.

West Indies, two-time T20 World Champions, failed to qualify for the main event in 2022 after losing in the qualifiers to Ireland.