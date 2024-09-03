ICC confirms dates and venue for 2025 WTC final 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final will be played at Lord’s, London, from June 11 to 15. June 16 has been kept as the reserve day for the final of the third edition of the tournament. Fans can apply for tickets by logging into the official website.

Lord’s will host the WTC final for the first time after The Oval was used as the venue for the first two editions in 2021 and 2023. New Zealand won the inaugural edition, while Australia are defending champions. Unfortunately, Team India ended as the runners-up in both the finals.

India and Australia might make it back-to-back finals in the ICC event. The Rohit Sharma-led side are placed on top of the points table with six wins in nine Tests. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Co. are second with eight wins in 12 Tests so far.

However, several other teams are also in the race to the top two, with New Zealand and England in the top four.

India, in particular, are scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh, three Tests against New Zealand (both at home), and the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (away) to decide their fate in the top two.

“It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket” – ICC CEO Geoff Allardice on WTC 2025 final

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice credited the WTC final for bringing renewed anticipation among fans regarding Test cricket. He told the ICC:

"The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition.”

"It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year," he added.

Allardice’s term as ICC CEO will end in November this year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been chosen for the aforementioned post from December onwards.

