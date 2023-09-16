ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: All the squads

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. This year’s event will be the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup. The tournament will kick-off with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 teams will be playing in this year’s World Cup, which will also mark the first instance of the tournament being played without inaugural champions West Indies, who did not qualify. As many as 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India during the course of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Each team will play the other nine sides once in a round-robin format. The top four sides after the league stage will then progress to the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 and the second at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Below is a look at all the squads for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul -Haq.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka must still announce their World Cup squads. All nations have to finalize their squads prior to September 28. Any replacements after this date will require approval from the ICC.