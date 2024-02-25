ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Nepal, Match 6

The sixth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 saw Nepal take on the Netherlands in Kirtipur on Sunday (February 25). In an important game for both teams, the Netherlands beat Nepal by eight wickets to register their second win of the tournament.

Netherlands are now in second spot on the points table, having managed to secure two wins in four matches. They have accumulated four points but have a negative run rate of -0.158.

Nepal, on the other hand, find themselves in the third spot with a solitary win to their name in four games. They have amassed two points thus far with a negative run rate of -0.118.

Meanwhile, Namibia are at the top of the points tally with three wins in four games. They have accumulated six points with a positive net run rate of 0.259

Netherlands bag second win with an 8-wicket victory over Nepal

An all-round performance from the Netherlands helped them secure a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Nepal in the sixth match of the tournament on Sunday.

Netherlands exhibited a combined bowling effort which led to Nepal getting bundled out for just 172 runs in the first innings. Opener Kushal Bhurtel played a terrific knock of 66 runs in 93 balls but he found little support from the other end.

Wickets kept falling in short intervals even as Bhurtel was trying to score runs at the other end. The next best score came from Lalit Rajbanshi, who managed to score 26 off 27.

As for Netherlands’ bowling, Aryan Dutt was the pick of the bowlers. He returned with stellar bowling figures of 3/16 in 10 overs. Vivian Kingma was also brilliant as he claimed three wickets for 39 runs. Bas de Leede chipped in with two wickets as well.

In reply, Netherlands chased down the target in 37.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Openers Max O’Dowd (28 off 26) and Michael Levitt (39) gave the team a decent start.

Later, Vikramjit Singh (58 off 92) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (46 off 75) guided the team home with unbeaten knocks. Lalit Rajbanshi and Dipendra Singh Airee picked up one wicket each for Nepal in the second innings.

