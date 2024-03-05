ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canada vs UAE (Updated) ft. Srimantha Wijeyeratne and Dillon Heyliger

The 10th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two saw Canada take on the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

After being put to the test first, Nepal got off to a decent start. Batting at No. 5, Harsh Thaker scored the most for Canada, scoring 111 out of 113 with an SR of 98.23. Thaker's innings was laced with six boundaries and two sixes. Apart from him, no other Canadian batter could complement his innings as the team scored 241/6 in 49.4 overs.

Junaid Siddique and Aayan Afzal Khan took two wickets each for the UAE. In a rain-hit match, the game was reduced, and UAE was set a revised total of 237 runs in 46 overs.

In reply, UAE fell short of eight runs as they could only manage to put on 228/8 in their designated 46 overs. Vrittya Aravind top-scored with a patient 51, while Sybrand Engelbrecht supported Vrritya well, scoring 42 off 50 deliveries in a losing cause.

For Canada, Dillon Heyliger took 4/47 in 10 overs, and Ammar Khalid, Saad Bin Zafar, and Harsh Thaker ended their spells with one wicket each to their names.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Wijeyeratne (CAN) 3 3 - 134 59 44.66 187 71.65 - 2 - 13 0 2 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 4 4 1 133 58 44.33 147 90.47 - 2 - 19 3 3 H Thaker (CAN) 3 3 2 129 111* 129 139 92.8 1 - - 6 3 4 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 4 - 112 66 28 121 92.56 - 1 1 13 3 5 MP O'Dowd (NED) 4 4 - 107 41 26.75 153 69.93 - - - 8 6 6 HG Munsey (SCOT) 2 2 - 105 68 52.5 127 82.67 - 1 - 11 4 7 Pargat Singh (CAN) 3 3 1 99 87* 49.5 119 83.19 - 1 - 12 1 8 M Levitt (NED) 4 4 - 96 57 24 122 78.68 - 1 2 11 6 9 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 3 3 1 95 45* 47.5 130 73.07 - - - 6 2 10 NR Kirton (CAN) 3 2 1 94 68* 94 147 63.94- - 1 - 7 0

Leading the charge is Srimantha Wijeyeratne from Canada, who amassed an impressive 134 runs at a stellar average of 44.66 and the highest score of 59. Closely following Wijeyeratne is Aasif Sheikh of Nepal, who has accumulated 133 runs at an average of 44.33 with a top score of 58.

In the third spot is Canadian batsman Harsh Thaker, who has also made his mark, scoring 129 runs at an average of 129 with a highest score of 111*. Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel slots in at the fourth position, scoring 112 runs at an average of 28, with the highest score of 66.

Representing the Netherlands, Max O'Dowd has contributed 107 runs at an average of 26.75, rounding off the top five. Scotland's George Munsey has been a standout performer, scoring 105 runs at an average of 52.5 and occupying the sixth spot.

Canadian batsman Pargat Singh has scored 99 runs at an average of 49.51, with the highest score of 87*, and he is in the seventh spot. M Levitt, Aayan Afzal Khan, and Nicholas Kirton occupy the eighth, ninth and 10th positions, scoring 96, 95, and 94 runs, respectively.

ICC Men’s CWC League Two Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 205 34.1 3 122 12 5/28 10.16 3.57 17.08 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 4 4 186 31 3 135 11 6/34 12.27 4.35 16.9 - 1 3 D Heyliger (CAN) 3 3 180 30 - 148 8 4/47 18.5 4.93 22.5 1 - 4 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 3 84 14 - 57 7 4/20 8.14 4.07 12 1 - 5 VJ Kingma (NED) 4 4 141 23.3 2 92 7 3/19 13.14 3.91 20.14 - - 6 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 123 20.3 2 90 6 4/34 15 4.39 20.5 1 - 7 BM Scholtz (NAM) 4 4 228 38 9 100 6 4/31 16.66 2.63 38 1 - 8 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 4 4 204 34 2 141 6 2/20 23.5 4.14 34 - - 9 Kaleem Sana (CAN) 2 2 113 18.5 3 67 5 4/42 13.4 3.55 22.6 1 - 10 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) 3 3 156 26 2 103 5 2/34 20.6 3.96 31.2 - -

Leading the pack is MG Erasmus from Namibia, claiming the top position with 12 wickets at an impressive average of 10.16 and an economy rate of 3.57. Occupying the second spot is Aryan Dutt from the Netherlands, who has snared 11 wickets at an average of 12.27 and an economy rate of 4.35.

Securing the third position is Dillon Heyliger from Canada, with eight wickets at an average of 18.5 and an economy rate of 4.93. Nepal's K Bhurtel has impressed with his all-round skills, claiming seven wickets at an average of 8.14 and an economy rate of 4.07. He's secured the fourth position among the highest wicket-takers.

Representing the Netherlands, Vivian Kingma has bagged seven wickets at an average of 13.14 and an economy rate of 3.9, occupying the fifth spot on the list.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton (6), Bernard Scholtz (6), Lalit Rajbanshi (6), Kaleem Sana (5), and Aayan Afzal Khan (5) occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App