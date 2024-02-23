ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Netherlands vs Namibia (Updated) ft. Max O’Dowd and Gerhard Erasmus

The fifth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 took place between Namibia and Netherlands at Kirtipur on Friday. The former batted first and managed to post a decent score of 203 runs on the board before getting bundled out in 41.3 overs.

Opener Malan Kruger played a handy knock of 39 runs in 48 deliveries even as wickets fell at short intervals at the other end. Jan Frylink came at number five and tried to provide some solidity with the bat.

However, he too couldn’t convert the start into a big innings, getting out on 34 off 57 balls. Frylink's wicket left Namibia tottering at 155 for six but valuable contributions from Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton (49), Zane Green (22), and Ruben Trumpelmann (23) helped the team reach past 200-run mark.

As for Netherland’s bowling unit, Vivian Kingma claimed three wickets for 19 runs in 6.3 overs. Besides, the likes of Aryan Dutt and Roelef van der Merwe claimed two wickets each.

Namibia, once again, exhibited a great show with the ball and bundled out Netherlands for 179 runs, thereby winning the match by 24 runs. Max O'Dowd provided a steady start with a 41-run knock off 64 deliveries but wickets fell at short intervals at the other end. He got out in the 23rd over with the score of 91 for four.

Noah Croes kept the hopes alive with his unbeaten 46-run knock but he found little support from the other end. Netherlands were bundled out for 179 runs, in the end. For Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus, yet again, emerged as their best performer with the ball, picking three wickets. Jay Frylink also chipped in with three wickets as well.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 3 3 1 116 58 58 120 96.66 - 2 - 17 2 2 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 - 85 52 21.25 111 76.57 - 1 - 13 2 3 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 - 85 49 21.25 94 90.42 - - 1 11 2 4 MP O'Dowd (NED) 3 3 - 79 41 26.33 127 62.2 - - - 6 4 5 JJ Smit (NAM) 4 4 2 77 34* 38.5 148 52.02 - - 1 3 5 6 BFW de Leede (NED) 3 3 1 72 27 36 108 66.66 - - - 6 3 7 JN Frylinck (NAM) 4 4 - 72 34 18 128 56.25 - - 1 8 0 8 B Sharki (NEP) 3 2 - 70 44 35 122 57.37 - - - 5 1 9 M van Lingen (NAM) 4 4 - 68 31 17 92 73.91 - - - 10 2 10 AK Sah (NEP) 3 3 1 65 57* 32.5 44 147.72 - 1 1 8 4

Aasif Sheikh continued to be at the top of the run-charts with 116 runs to his name in three matches. Namibia all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus finds himself at number two spot. He has scored 85 runs in four matches at an average of 21.25.

The third position on the points tally is occupied by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton with 85 runs to his name, followed by Max O’Dowd (79) and JJ Smit (77) at fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Bas de Leede has scored 72 runs in three matches and is currently sitting at number six on the runs tally. Jan Frylink is at seventh with 72 runs under his name, followed by Bhim Sharki (70) and M van Lingen (68) at eighth and ninth position, respectively.

Anil Shah rounds off the top ten with 65 runs under his name in three matches.

ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 205 34.1 3 122 12 5/28 10.16 3.57 17.08 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 3 3 126 21 1 119 8 6/34 14.87 5.66 15.75 - 1 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 3 2 72 12 - 48 7 4/20 6.85 4 10.28 1 - 4 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 123 20.3 2 90 6 4/34 15 4.39 20.5 1 - 5 BM Scholtz (NAM) 4 4 228 38 9 100 6 4/31 16.66 2.63 38 1 - 6 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 3 3 144 24 2 99 5 2/20 19.8 4.12 28.8 - - 7 VJ Kingma (NED) 3 3 81 13.3 2 53 4 3/19 13.25 3.92 20.25 - - 8 Sompal Kami (NEP)"]">Sompal Kami (NEP) 3 3 102 17 3 72 4 3/32 18 4.23 25.5 - - 9 JN Frylinck (NAM) 4 3 47 7.5 - 33 3 3/22 11 4.21 15.66 - - 10 RK Paudel (NEP) 3 3 72 12 1 48 3 1/3 16 4 24 - -

Gerhard Erasmus strengthened his position at the top of the wickets tally with 12 wickets under his bag in four matches. Aryan Dutt moves to number two spot on the list. He now has eight wickets under his bag in three matches.

Bhurtel slips down to third spot with seven wickets. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (6) finds himself at fourth, followed by Bernard Scholtz (6) and Lalit Rajbanshi (5) at fifth and sixth position, respectively.

Vivian Kingma has four wickets in three matches and finds himself at seventh spot. Sompal Kami has equal number of wickets and is there at eighth spot. The ninth and tenth positions are currently occupied by Jan Frylinck (3) and Rohit Paudel (3), respectively.

