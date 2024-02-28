ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UAE vs Canada (Updated) ft. Nicholas Kirton and Kaleem Sana

The United Arab Emirates squared off against Canada in the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Wednesday, February 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Canada won the toss and elected to bowl. The United Arab Emirates were bundled out for 194 runs in 47.5 overs. Muhammad Waseem was the highest scorer for the team with 49 runs. Kaleem Sana was the pick of the bowlers for Canada, returning with 4/42 in 8.5 overs.

Canada reached the target of 195 runs in 47.4 overs and won the match by three wickets. Nicholas Kirton was the highest scorer for the team with 68 runs off 90 deliveries. Srimantha Wijeyeratne also had a decent outing and scored 59 runs off 83 deliveries.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aasif Sheikh (NEP)"}">Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 4 4 1 133 58 44.33 147 90.47 - 2 - 19 3 2 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 4 - 112 66 28 121 92.56 - 1 1 13 3 3 MP O'Dowd (NED) 4 4 - 107 41 26.75 153 69.93 - - - 8 6 4 M Levitt (NED) 4 4 - 96 57 24 122 78.68 - 1 2 11 6 5 SA Engelbrecht (NED) 4 4 1 85 46* 28.33 137 62.04 - - - 9 0 6 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 - 85 52 21.25 111 76.57 - 1 - 13 2 7 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 - 85 49 21.25 94 90.42 - - 1 11 2 8 JJ Smit (NAM) 4 4 2 77 34* 38.5 148 52.02 - - 1 3 5 9 BFW de Leede (NED) 4 3 1 72 27 36 108 66.66 - - - 6 3 10 JN Frylinck (NAM) 4 4 - 72 34 18 128 56.25 - - 1 8 0

Aasif Sheikh is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 133 runs in four matches at an average of 44.33. Kushal Bhurtel has scored 112 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 92.56 and occupies second place.

Max O’Dowd is ranked third on this list and has scored 107 runs in four matches at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 69.93. Michael Levitt is in fourth place on this list of batters with the most runs. He has amassed 96 runs in four matches at an average of 24.

Sybrand Engelbrecht is in fifth position on this list and has scored 85 runs in four matches at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 62.04. Nicholas Kirton has moved to 13th place after his knock against UAE. He hit 68 runs at a strike rate of 75.55.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 205 34.1 3 122 12 5/28 10.16 3.57 17.08 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 4 4 186 31 3 135 11 6/34 12.27 4.35 16.9 - 1 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 3 84 14 - 57 7 4/20 8.14 4.07 12 1 - 4 VJ Kingma (NED) 4 4 141 23.3 2 92 7 3/19 13.14 3.91 20.14 - - 5 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 123 20.3 2 90 6 4/34 15 4.39 20.5 1 - 6 BM Scholtz (NAM) 4 4 228 38 9 100 6 4/31 16.66 2.63 38 1 - 7 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 4 4 204 34 2 141 6 2/20 23.5 4.14 34 - - 8 Kaleem Sana (CAN) 1 1 53 8.5 1 42 4 4/42 10.5 4.75 13.25 1 - 9 Sompal Kami (NEP) 3 3 102 17 3 72 4 3/32 18 4.23 25.5 - - 10 RE van der Merwe (NED) 3 3 174 29 1 92 4 2/33 23 3.17 43.5 - -

Gerhard Erasmus is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 10.16.

Aryan Dutt is ranked second on this list and has picked 11 wickets in four games at an average of 12.27.

Kushal Bhurtel is placed third on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. He has picked seven wickets in three innings at an average of 8.14. Vivian Kingma has picked seven wickets in four games at an average of 13.14 and is in fourth place.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is in fifth place and has six wickets to his name in four matches. Kaleem Sana is in eighth place after picking four wickets for 42 runs in 8.5 overs.

