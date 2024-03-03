ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UAE vs Scotland (updated) ft. George Munsey

The ninth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 took place between the United Arab Emirates and Scotland on Sunday (March 3). A combined bowling effort from Scotland helped them bundle out UAE for just 132 runs in the first innings.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem unfortunately got run out for one, while Vriitya Aravind (26) failed to convert the start into a big score. Aayan Afzal Khan showed fight as he played an unbeaten knock of 45 off 70. However, wickets continued to fall at the other end.

As for Scotland’s bowling, Bradley Currie was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three for 21 in nine overs. Scott Currie bagged two wickets, while Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, and Chris Greaves picked up one wicket each.

In pursuit of the target, George Munsey provided the team a pretty good start with a 37-run knockoff of 26 balls but couldn’t carry on to play a big knock. Charlie Tear (36 off 65) and Brandon McMullen (39 off 44) later guided the team home in 23.4 overs.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aasif Sheikh (NEP) 4 4 1 133 58 44.33 147 90.47 - 2 - 19 3 2 SA Wijeyeratne (CAN) 2 2 - 115 59 57.5 170 67.64 - 2 - 10 0 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 4 - 112 66 28 121 92.56 - 1 1 13 3 4 MP O'Dowd (NED) 4 4 - 107 41 26.75 153 69.93 - - - 8 6 5 G Munsey 2 2 - 105 68 52.5 127 82.67 - 1 - 11 4 6 M Levitt (NED) 4 4 - 96 57 24 122 78.68 - 1 2 11 6 7 Pargat Singh (CAN) 2 2 1 93 87* 93 107 86.91 - 1 - 11 1 8 SA Engelbrecht (NED) 4 4 1 85 46* 28.33 137 62.04 - - - 9 0 9 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 - 85 52 21.25 111 76.57 - 1 - 13 2 10 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 - 85 49 21.25 94 90.42 - - 1 11 2

Aasif Sheikh is comfortably sitting at the top of the runs chart with 133 runs in four matches. Canada’s Srimantha Wijeyeratne is at number two with 115 runs, followed by Kushal Bhurtel (112) at number three.

The fourth spot is occupied by Max O’Dowd with 107 runs, followed by George Munsey (105), Michael Levitt (96), and Pargat Singh (93) at fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively.

Sybrand Engelbrecht finds himself at the eighth spot with 85 runs, while the ninth spot is occupied by Gerhard Erasmus (85). Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton rounds off the top-10 spots with 85 runs under his name in four matches.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4 4 205 34.1 3 122 12 5/28 10.16 3.57 17.08 - 1 2 A Dutt (NED) 4 4 186 31 3 135 11 6/34 12.27 4.35 16.9 - 1 3 K Bhurtel (NEP) 4 3 84 14 - 57 7 4/20 8.14 4.07 12 1 - 4 VJ Kingma (NED) 4 4 141 23.3 2 92 7 3/19 13.14 3.91 20.14 - - 5 JN Loftie-Eaton (NAM) 4 4 123 20.3 2 90 6 4/34 15 4.39 20.5 1 - 6 BM Scholtz (NAM) 4 4 228 38 9 100 6 4/31 16.66 2.63 38 1 - 7 LN Rajbanshi (NEP) 4 4 204 34 2 141 6 2/20 23.5 4.14 34 - - 8 Kaleem Sana (CAN) 2 2 113 18.5 3 67 5 4/42 13.4 3.55 22.6 1 - 9 Sompal Kami (NEP) 3 3 102 17 3 72 4 3/32 18 4.23 25.5 - - 10 RE van der Merwe (NED) 3 3 174 29 1 92 4 2/33 23 3.17 43.5 - -

Gerhard Erasmus has the most wickets in the tournament with 12 scalps to his name. Aryan Dutt is following him in second spot with 11 wickets. At number three and number four are Kushal Bhurtel and Vivian Kingma, respectively, with seven wickets each to their name.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has six wickets to his name and finds himself at fifth. Bernard Scholtz, too, has six wickets to his name in four matches. He is at the sixth spot, followed by Lalit Rajbanshi (6) and Kaleem Sana (5) at the seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

The ninth and 10th spots in the list are occupied by Sompal Kami (4) and Rassie van der Merwe (4), respectively.

