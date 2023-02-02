ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on February 2 after SA vs ENG 2023 ODI series

England rose to third position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a consolation win in the final ODI of the series against South Africa. The reigning world champions beat the Proteas by 59 runs at the Diamond Oval in a dead rubber on Wednesday (February 1).

This win helped England earn ten points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. After the win over South Africa, England have jumped from fourth to third place in the standings. The Jos Buttler-led outfit now have 135 points after 21 games.

South Africa, meanwhile, remain ninth in the points table. The Proteas did not earn any points from the game at the Diamond Oval. Temba Bavuma's men have 79 points after 19 games.

Speaking of the game that happened at the Diamond Oval, South Africa won the toss and opted to field first. Lungi Ngidi got the Proteas off to a dream start by picking up three wickets in the powerplay, but Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan scored hundreds to guide the visitors to a 346-run total.

Chasing a tall target for a series clean weep, the Proteas were bowled out for 287 in 43.1 overs. Heinrich Klaasen scored 80, but his efforts went in vain because of Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul.

How can South Africa finish in top 8 of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table?

South Africa need to finish in the top 8 of the points table to earn a direct entry into the 2023 World Cup. They have forfeited their three-match series against Australia, but Temba Bavuma's men still have a couple of home games against the Netherlands.

If the Proteas win those two games, they will end with 99 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. South Africa will then have to hope that Sri Lanka do not beat New Zealand 3-0 in their series in March. If that happens, the Proteas will finish eighth and book their place at the mega event.

