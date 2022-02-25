ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on February 25

Bangladesh overtook England in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League to bag the No. 1 spot in the standings. The Tamim Iqbal-led outfit registered their 10th win in the competition by defeating Afghanistan earlier today. They became the first nation to complete 100 points in the process.

While Bangladesh have improved their position in the points table, Afghanistan have now slipped below Australia to seventh. When the series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan began, the Afghan team was sixth with 60 points.

Courtesy of the two losses they have suffered in this series so far, Afghanistan's net run rate has gone down to +0.344, leading to their fall.

Here are the updated standings:

Bangladesh have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second game of their three-match series earlier today. Playing in Chattogram, the home side batted first and posted a 306-run total on the board.

Chasing 307 to level the series, Afghanistan lost all their wickets for 218 runs in 45.1 overs.

Litton Das starred in Bangladesh's 10th ICC Cricket World Cup Super League victory

Opening batter Litton Das played an integral role in Bangladesh's win by scoring 136 runs against Afghanistan. Das opened the innings with skipper Tamim Iqbal. While Iqbal departed after scoring 12 runs, Das held one end till the 47th over and took the score closer to 300.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials



The final ODI is to be played on Monday at the same venue.



#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBD We lost the 2nd ODI by 88 runs to go 0-2 down in the series.The final ODI is to be played on Monday at the same venue. We lost the 2nd ODI by 88 runs to go 0-2 down in the series. The final ODI is to be played on Monday at the same venue.#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBD

Das received great support from Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 86 runs off 93 deliveries. In reply, Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran recorded a fifty each for Afghanistan, but their efforts went in vain. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed scalped two wickets each for the Bangladesh team.

