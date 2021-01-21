ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on January 21

Afghanistan opened their account on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with a close win against Ireland.

The Afghan team batted first and posted 287/9 on the board despite Andy McBrine's five-wicket haul. In reply, Ireland could manage only 271/9 in their 50 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Javed Ahmadi provided a magnificent start to Afghanistan after Asghar Afghan won the toss in Abu Dhabi. Gurbaz scored a century on his ODI debut, while Ahmadi aggregated 38 runs off 55 deliveries.

Andy McBrine then derailed the Afghan innings as he took five wickets in his 10-over spell. The Afghan team could score only 29 runs off his 60 deliveries.

McBrine sent Ahmadi, Asghar, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, and Gulbadin Naib back to the dressing room, as Afghanistan slumped from 120/0 to 161/5. Gurbaz also lost his wicket before the team could reach 200.

All-rounder Rashid Khan came to his side's rescue as he brought up his first half-century of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Khan's 30-ball 55 powered Afghanistan to 287 in 50 overs.

Chasing 288, Ireland lost veteran all-rounder Kevin O'Brien early. Captain Andy Balbirinie also departed in the seventh over.

Paul Stirling then stabilized the innings along with Harry Tector. The two batsmen had a 50-run partnership for the third wicket.

Unfortunately, both Irishmen returned to the dressing room in the space of three deliveries. Naib removed Tector, while Nabi picked up Stirling's wicket.

Wicket-keeper Loran Tucker fought back and recorded his career-best score of 83 to keep Ireland alive. However, the other batsmen could not support him as Ireland eventually fell short by 16 runs.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the first AFG v IRE ODI.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Afghanistan has 10 points to its name in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

This series is vital for Afghanistan and Ireland, as the points will help both the new Test-playing nations strengthen their chances of a direct ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Ireland are above hosts India on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table currently.

The table could see further changes as Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, and Ireland are scheduled to play two more games this month.