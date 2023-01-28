ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on January 28 after SA vs ENG 2023 1st ODI

South Africa attained the 10th position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after recording an incredible win against England in the first ODI of their three-match series on 27 January. The Proteas made an excellent comeback to record a 27-run win at the Mangaung Oval.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat first. Rassie van der Dussen's ton guided South Africa to 298/7 in their 50 overs. Chasing 299 for the win, England got off to a fantastic start, thanks to a century from Jason Roy.

England were 146/0 after 19.2 overs and looked set to complete an easy win, but Sisanda Magala's three scalps and Anrich Nortje's four-wicket haul brought the Proteas back into the match. England suffered a collapse and lost all 10 wickets for 125 runs as the Proteas bowled them out for 271 runs in 44.2 overs.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 27 RUNS



A remarkable fightback in the middle overs, led by Anrich Nortje (4/62) and Sisanda Magala (3/46), turned the match on its head after England came out firing with a 146-run opening stand



#SAvENG #BePartOfIt RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 27 RUNSA remarkable fightback in the middle overs, led by Anrich Nortje (4/62) and Sisanda Magala (3/46), turned the match on its head after England came out firing with a 146-run opening stand 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 27 RUNSA remarkable fightback in the middle overs, led by Anrich Nortje (4/62) and Sisanda Magala (3/46), turned the match on its head after England came out firing with a 146-run opening stand#SAvENG #BePartOfIt https://t.co/dEqIsxrfsa

The win has helped South Africa earn 10 crucial points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Proteas have jumped ahead of Ireland in the standings with 69 points from 17 matches.

South Africa can climb to 9th position in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table on Sunday

South Africa v England - 1st One Day International (Image: Getty)

If South Africa win the next match of the series scheduled on Sunday, they will earn 10 more points and rise to the ninth spot. Sri Lanka are currently ninth with 77 points. If the Proteas win tomorrow, they will have 79 points in their account.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket Jos Buttler says his England side are disappointed to have not secured the win against South Africa after a promising start to their innings Jos Buttler says his England side are disappointed to have not secured the win against South Africa after a promising start to their innings 👇 https://t.co/l1Vr3soyCW

England, on the other hand, have already qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. They are fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table despite their defeat in the first ODI against South Africa. Even if England lose the series 0-3, they will retain the fourth spot.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes