ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on March 6 after ENG vs BAN 2023 ODI series

Bangladesh climbed to fourth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a 50-run win against England in the final ODI of their series on Monday. Bangladesh lost the series by 1-2, but gained 10 points in the standings due to their victory in Chattogram earlier today.

Shakib Al Hasan shone in Bangladesh's victory in the third ODI against England. The Bangladeshi all-rounder scored 75 runs off 71 balls and scalped a four-wicket haul to help his nation defeat the reigning world champions at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Courtesy of this win, Bangladesh now have 130 points in their account after 21 matches. They will play their final three-match series of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League against Ireland.

Meanwhile, England continue to be at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table despite the loss in the third ODI against Bangladesh. The Jos Buttler-led outfit have ended their Super League campaign with 155 points after 24 matches.

Bangladesh can soon climb to the top of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Bangladesh v England - 3rd One Day International (Image: Getty)

Bangladesh will host Ireland for a three-match series, starting March 18. If Bangladesh win all the three ODIs of that series, they will overtake England to become the new number one team in the standings with 160 points.

Ireland, on the other hand, are in a do-or-die situation. The Irish team currently stands 11th in the points table with only six wins in 21 matches. They need to win their remaining three fixtures against Bangladesh to keep themselves alive in the race to earn a direct ticket to the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ireland have earned 68 points thus far. Three wins against Bangladesh can take their tally to 98 points, meaning they will bag the eighth position.

