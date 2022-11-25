ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on November 25 after IND vs NZ 2022 1st ODI

New Zealand have climbed to the fourth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a seven-wicket win over India at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday. With the victory, the Blackcaps gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the Men in Blue.

India set a 307-run target for the home side. Tom Latham's fantastic century helped New Zealand win the match in 47.1 overs. They gained 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League thanks to this win. The 10 points have taken them to the fourth position from sixth.

New Zealand have 120 points in their account after 16 matches. Australia, Bangladesh and Pakistan have the same number of points. The Kiwis' net run rate is better than that of Bangladesh and Pakistan but inferior to Australia. Hence, they are below Australia, who are in the third position.

Despite the defeat against New Zealand, India continue to hold the top position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Men in Blue have 129 points to their name after 19 matches. They suffered their sixth defeat in this new tournament today.

New Zealand can become the No. 1 team in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table on Sunday

Two more matches remain in this India vs. New Zealand ODI series. If the Blackcaps secure a win in the next game on Sunday, they will overtake India, England and Australia to become the new No. 1 team in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

It will be interesting to see if the Blackcaps can win the second ODI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another ODI series has got underway in Sri Lanka today. The home team is taking on Afghanistan in that series, which is also a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

