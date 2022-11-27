ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on November 27 after IND vs NZ 2022 2nd ODI

New Zealand have climbed to third position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after a washout in the second ODI against India. Both India and New Zealand earned five points each as rain abandoned the game in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ODI match at Seddon Park. Rain interrupted the game multiple times. It was shortened to 29 overs a side, but only 12.5 overs were possible in the first innings when the umpires decided to abandon the game.

India were 89/1 when the match was called off. Shikhar Dhawan departed to the pavilion after scoring three runs. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were not out on 45 and 34 respectively.

The Men in Blue continue to remain first in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. They earned five points from this game, boosting their tally to 134 points after 20 matches.

This was the first time a match involving India ended with no result in this league.

New Zealand could become the new number 1 team in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI (Image: Getty)

New Zealand have moved up from fourth to third position courtesy of their match against India being abandoned.

The Blackcaps now have 125 points in their account after 17 matches. They have the same number of points as the second-placed England team, but the latter's net run rate is superior.

Australia have slipped to the fourth spot because of New Zealand's rise. The Kiwis have an opportunity to overtake India and England as well. If they win the third ODI against India on November 30, the Blackcaps will become the new number one team with 135 points.

It will be interesting to see if New Zealand can win the third ODI or if India will retain top spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes