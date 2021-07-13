WI vs AUS 2021: "ICC don’t want me to use the Universe Boss" – Chris Gayle on his new bat sticker

Chris Gayle responded to his critics in style as he played a smashing knock to help West Indies win the third T20I against Australia. Gayle scored 67 runs off just 38 balls in a knock which included four boundaries and seven maximums. He was back at his aggressive best as he took apart the Australian bowlers.

While both the West Indian and Australian batsmen struggled to score runs, Chris Gayle made things look incredibly easy. He has often been criticized for his tentative batting against raw pace in recent times. But the way Gayle tackled Mitchell Starc and took on Riley Meredith was a sight to behold as he helped his side chase down the target of 142 in just 14.5 overs. The win helped West Indies take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

Gayle likes to address himself as the 'Universe Boss' and has a sticker that says the same on his bat. However, during the third T20I many noticed noticed that the sticker said 'The Boss' and not 'Universe Boss'. In a video posted by Cricket.com.au on their Twitter handle, Chris Gayle said:

“ICC don’t want me to use 'Universe Boss.' So I have shortened it and just put ‘The Boss'.”

Chris Gayle's got some fresh stickers after a short conversation with the ICC! 😅 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/99nxhrBrGP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021

"I am technically the boss," claims Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle was asked if the ICC hold the copyrights over the term 'Universe Boss'. He was quick to respond saying,

“Well, I have to copyright it. Not ICC, I am technically the Boss.”

Even at 41 years of age, the big West Indian seems to be showing no signs of stopping. Gayle has made it clear that he has no plans to retire anytime soon as well.

The left-handed opener was also questioned on how difficult it is to face fast bowlers at his age. Gayle confidently replied by saying it didn't really bother him. Since he has seen these bowlers before, the 41-year-old merely uses his experience to counter them. The West Indian also applauded Meredith for bowling really well in the third T20I, where the Aussie pacer picked up three wickets.

Chris Gayle sure knows how to talk about Chris Gayle 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Nxt5RzVnEQ pic.twitter.com/au6wk97RDG — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 13, 2021

The next T20I between West Indies and Australia is scheduled to take place on July 14 in St. Lucia. The Windies are in a comfortable position and would love to continue their winning streak. Australia, on the other hand, will be playing for pride and will hope to find some form ahead of the ODI series.

