ICC gives demerit points to 'below average' Gabba pitch used for 1st Test between Australia and South Africa

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the Gabba pitch used in the first Test between Australia and South Africa as 'below average'.

The match folded within two days as the hosts beat the Proteas by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. As many as 34 wickets fell during the short duration of the Test, with the surface coming in for criticism by one and all.

Richie Richardson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, rated the turf below average as there was no fair competition between the bat and ball.

In a statement released by the ICC, Richardson said:

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships."

He added:

“I found the pitch to be “below average” as per the ICC guidelines, since it was not an even contest between bat and ball."

The Gabba pitch also received one demerit point as per the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process. The points will remain active for five years and if a venue accumulates five demerit points, it will be banned from hosting a Test match for a period of one year.

"Is that a good advertisement for our format" - Dean Elgar slams Gabba wicket

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan South Africa captain Dean Elgar unhappy with the Brisbane pitch, he believes the pitch was too spicy and fans would want to watch these two bowling attacks for five days, not just two. #AUSvSA South Africa captain Dean Elgar unhappy with the Brisbane pitch, he believes the pitch was too spicy and fans would want to watch these two bowling attacks for five days, not just two. #AUSvSA

South African skipper Dean Elgar also came down hard on the Gabba pitch, saying that it was not a good advertisement for the red-ball format.

The wicket aided the pacers with inconsistent bounce along with sideways movement. The ball also kept low at times and made life difficult for the batters. Addressing reporters at the end of the first Test, Elgar said:

"Let's not waste any time. You've got to ask yourself - is that a good advertisement for our format? Thirty-four wickets in two days; a pretty one-sided affair I would say. We want to see the game go to four or five days."

"The nature of how it started to play, with some seriously steep bounce with the old ball, you're on a hiding to nothing as a batting unit," he added. "Only three batsmen applied themselves half decently and scored runs. I don't think that was a very good Test wicket."

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting on Monday, December 26.

