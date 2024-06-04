"ICC IS KILLING CRICKET BY ORGANISING IT IN USA"- Top 10 funny memes as South Africa beat Sri Lanka in a low-scoring 2024 T20 World Cup clash

South Africa registered a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Monday (June 3). Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted the contest. Batters from both teams found life difficult on a tricky pitch, which aided bowlers throughout the match.

Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. It turned out to be a mistake in hindsight, as the Lankan batters struggled miserably in bowling-friendly conditions and got bundled out for 77 runs in 19.1 overs. Kusal Mendis (19), Kamindu Mendis (11), and Angelo Mathews (16) were the only batters to reach double digit scores. Anrich Nortje stole the show with the ball for South Africa with a sensational spell of 4-0-7-4.

In reply, South African batters played sensibly and chased down the target in 16.2 overs. The Sri Lankan bowlers tried their best, but there weren't enough runs for them to defend.

The low-scoring match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in the 2024 T20 World Cup kept the fans engaged. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

"Tough one from a batting point of view"- South Africa captain Aiden Markram after win vs Sri Lanka in 2024 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram reflected on the win and said:

"Happy with the win, the batting was a bit up-and-down. Tells about the wicket. Tough one from a batting point of view. Got to try to take the pitch out of it. Hopefully, we can take a bit of learning out of it from the guys who spent time out there and come up with ideas to how we can put the bowlers under pressure."

He continued:

"Lots of different conditions as you move around the tournament. Fortunately we have our next two (games) here, have an idea as to how it's going to play. Fantastic day for him (Nortje) for his mental confidence point of view. He is massively loved in the dressing room, the boys will be incredibly happy and proud of him."

Afghanistan will face off against Uganda in the fifth match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

