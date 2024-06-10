"ICC Male Chokers of the Decade" - Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's dismal loss vs India in 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan slumped to a second consecutive loss in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday (June 9). India beat them by six runs in a low-scoring match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. As they also lost against the USA already, the 2022 T20 World Cup runner-ups will now have to depend on other results for a chance to advance to the Super 8 stage.

The bowling unit of Naseem Shah (3-21), Haris Rauf (3-21), and Mohammad Amir (2-23) did a great job of skittling out India for 119 in 19 overs in the first innings. However, the batting department let the Pakistan team down again by falling seven runs short of the target in the second essay.

Mohammad Rizwan and Co. set up a decent platform in the chase of 120 by scoring 72/2 in 12 overs. Pakistan were in the ascendancy at that juncture and it was their match to lose. They collapsed unceremoniously after that and could only reach 113/7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) and Hardik Pandya (2-24) were the picks of the Indian bowlers.

Trending

Fans took to social media and criticized Pakistan for their poor performance against India by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes on X and Instagram:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We didn't expect to play like that" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam after loss vs India in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Babar Azam expressed disappointment with his team's lackluster batting performance against India. Reflecting on the loss, he said:

"I think we bowled well after the 10th over. 120 was a good total here (to chase). We started well in the chase and it was a run-a-ball (asking rate) but we lost back-to-back wickets. The tactics were simple - play normally, rotate the strike and hit one boundary at a time. In that period we played too many dot balls. The pressure was on us and then we lost back-to-back wickets. We didn't expect to play like that."

On their approach during the chase, Babar continued:

"It was to play normally. We were not up to the mark after the sixth over. We didn't capitalize properly and we made mistakes in the last few overs. The pitch was decent. The ball was coming on nicely. It was a little slow. The odd ball you expect extra bounce. Obviously we need to win the last two matches. We need to sit and discuss our mistakes."

The Men in Green will next face Canada at the same venue on Tuesday (June 11). They need to win the match to keep their Super 8 hopes alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback