ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs Uganda (Updated) ft. Gerhard Erasmus & Alpesh Ramjani

Nigeria faced Rwanda in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 on Friday, November 24, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. In the second game of the day, Namibia took on Uganda at the the same venue.

In the first game, Rwanda won the toss and elected to bowl. Nigeria could make only 33 runs for the loss of two wickets before a rain interruption and the match ended in a no result.

Namibia elected to bowl after winning the toss against Uganda. Uganda’s batters didn’t have a great outing, as only half of the lineup managed to make a double-digit score. They were bundled out for 114 runs in 19.4 overs since no batter managed to cross the 20-run mark for Uganda.

David Wiese led the Namibian bowling attack and was the pick of the bowlers. He picked up four wickets for 17 runs in 3.4 overs. Gerhard Erasmus and Tangeni Lungameni took two wickets each. JJ Smit and Bernard Scholtz picked up one wicket each.

Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin added 43 runs for the first wicket. But Namibia lost two more wickets before reaching the 50-run mark which eventually slowed down their run rate. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus finished with a match-winning knock of 35 runs from 30 deliveries. Namibia chased down the target in 17 overs with six wickets in hand.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Nikolaas Davin (NAM) 2 2 0 112 89 56 67 167.16 - 1 12 5 2 Irfan Karim (KENYA) 2 2 1 79 63* 79 63 125.39 - 1 5 1 3 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 2 2 1 64 47* 64 40 160 - - 1 4 4 Orchide Tuyisenge (RWN) 2 1 0 56 56 56 44 127.27 - 1 5 3 5 Collins Obuya (KENYA) 2 2 0 56 50 28 56 100 - 1 5 3 6 Rushab Patel (KENYA) 2 2 0 53 32 26.5 60 88.33 - - 6 1 7 Michael van Lingen (NAM) 2 2 0 53 30 26.5 37 143.24 - - 7 1 8 Isaac Danladi (NGA) 2 1 1 46 46* - 46 100 - - 3 2 9 Tadiwanashe Marumani (ZIM) 2 2 1 45 39* 45 29 155.17 - - 2 3 10 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) 2 2 2 40 35* - 44 90.9 - - 2 1

Nikolaas Davin continues to dominate the top spot with 112 runs in two games. He is the only batter who has scored 100+ runs in the tournament.

Irfan Karim holds the second spot with 79 runs in two games at a strike rate of 125.39. Riazat Ali Shah has moved to third place from sixth. He has scored 64 runs so far in two games.

Orchide Tuyisenge has slipped from third place to fourth, having scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 100. Collins Obuya, ranked fifth, has also scored 56 runs in two games so far.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Alpesh Ramjani (UGA) 2 2 8 39 6 3/13 6.5 4.87 8 - - - 2 Tangeni Lungameni (NAM) 2 2 7 37 4 2/16 9.25 5.28 10.5 - - - 3 Richard Ngarava (ZIM) 2 2 8 37 4 3/17 9.25 4.62 12 - - 1 4 Jonathan Smit (NAM) 2 2 8 41 4 3/24 10.25 5.12 12 - - - 5 David Wiese (NAM) 2 2 7.4 41 4 4/17 10.25 5.34 11.5 1 - - 6 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 2 2 6 28 3 3/10 9.33 4.66 12 - - - 7 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 2 2 7 31 3 2/14 10.33 4.42 14 - - - 8 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) 2 2 7 44 3 2/19 14.66 6.28 14 - - - 9 Vraj Patel (KEN) 2 2 8 50 3 2/17 16.66 6.25 16 - - - 10 Peter Aho (NGA) 2 1 4 16 2 2/16 8 4 12 - - -

Alpesh Ramjani claimed three wickets in the match against Namibia, propelling him to the top position in the most wickets leaderboard. With six wickets in two games, he maintains an impressive average of 6.50.

Tangeni Lungameni has moved from eighth to second position and has four wickets to his name. Richard Ngarava, Jonathan Smit, and David Wiese have picked up four wickets each, and are placed in the next three spots.

Ngarava has descended from first place to third, while Smit has slipped from second to third position. Wiese has moved into the top 10 wicket-takers for the first time.