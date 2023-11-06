ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Final (Updated) ft. Kushal Bhurtel and Bilal Khan

Oman registered a thrilling super-over victory against Nepal in the grand finale of the ICC Men's T20 WC Asia Regional Final 2023. Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur hosted this nail-biting high-scoring encounter.

Nepal opted to bat first on a decent batting track. However, they lost their opener Asif Sheikh for just six runs in the third over. A few overs later, Sandeep Jora also followed suit after scoring 10 runs.

Despite losing wickets at the other end, Kushal Bhurtel scored a valuable 31-run knock off 22 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes.

In the middle overs, captain Rohit Paudel (52*) and Gulshan Kumar Jha (54) propelled Nepal to 184/6 in 20 overs. Karan KC’s cameo of 20* off six balls was crucial in the death overs. Left-arm pacer Bilal Khan scalped three wickets for Oman in the first innings.

In the chase, Kashyap Prajapati's 63, Aqib Ilyas' 33, and Zeeshan Maqsood's 26 played an important role. Mehran Khan (10 off 3) and Mohammad Nadeem (24* off 9) propelled Oman to level the scores in exactly 20 overs.

Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC were the star bowlers for Nepal with two wickets apiece.

Oman's Naseem Khushi steamrolled Abhinash Bohara for 21 runs with three maximums in the super over. In response, Nepal scored only 10 runs and lost a wicket as well.

On that note, here are the updated top run-getters and wicket-takers of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Most Runs

Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel was in good form throughout the tournament, smacking 185 runs from five innings at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 152.89. He finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Oman opener Kashyap Prajapati struck a 63-run knock in the final to move up to the second rank, mustering 165 runs. Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood played a vital 26-run knock against Nepal to occupy the third rank.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel smashed a half-century against Oman in the final to finish fourth with 135 runs. Oman keeper-batter Pratik Athavale couldn’t go big in the final as he ended the campaign scoring 135 runs and claiming the fifth rank.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 Most Wickets

Oman left-arm pacer Bilal Khan secured 11 wickets to occupy the top position in the tournament. His partner Aqib Ilyas made it to the second spot with 10 wickets from five innings.

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane rose through the ranks to hold on to the third rank with nine scalps.

Medium pacer Abhinash Bohara slipped down to the fourth spot with nine scalps. Malaysian left-arm spinner Muhammad Amir descended to the fifth slot with eight wickets. Karan KC held on to the sixth position with seven scalps after picking up two wickets in the final.