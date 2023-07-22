ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Scotland vs Jersey, Match 6

In the fourth game of the ICC Men’s T20 WC Qualifiers 2023, Ireland and Denmark went head-to-head at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. Denmark won the toss and opted to bat first, but captain Taranjit Bharaj’s decision didn’t pay dividends.

In the 20-over game, Denmark only managed 122-9. Oliver Hald was the top-scorer with 21 off 15. There were contributions from Nicolaj Laegsgaard and Abdul Hashmi, too, but none of the Denmark batters rose to the occasion.

Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy were the heroes for Ireland with the bal with three wickets apiece, with McCarthy finishing his spell with a better economy rate. The Irish then cruised to their target with almost six overs and nine wickets to spare.

Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling came up with half-centuries, with Balbirnie being the only Irish batter to walk back to the pavilion.

Germany cruise to big win vs Austria

In the fifth game of the T20 World Cup qualifiers, Germany took on Austria in the Glodenacre in Edinburgh. Austria won the toss and elected to bat first, but their batting imploded.

Mark Simpson Parker and Aqib Javed Iqbal were the top scorers for Austria, with 24 apiece. However, the team collapsed to 83 in 18.4 overs. Germany had no difficulty in chasing down the target, cruising home in 10.1 overs for the loss of one wicket.

German captain Venkatraman Ganesan was the only wicket to fall, while Joshua van Heerden and Michael Richardson ensured the win.

Scotland win against Jersey by a narrow margin

In the final game of the day, the sixth game of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers, Scotland and Jersey locked horns at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. Winning the toss, Jersey elected to bowl first.

Scotland made sure they got to a respectable total, posting 149-6. Captain Richie Berrington top-scored with 34 off 29. It happened to be the closest game of the day, as Jersey came close to winning. However, they fell short, finishing with 135-9.

Updated ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers Points Table after Match 6

After the end of the day, Scotland lead the points table with four points, winning both games, ahead of Ireland, who have also won both games, on NRR.

Jersey are third, having won one of their two games, followed by Germany with the same points but with a poor NRR. Italy, Denmark and Austria are without a win and occupy the next three spots in the standings.