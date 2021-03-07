ICC planning to move World Test Championship final out of Lord's - Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are reportedly planning to move the much-anticipated World Test Championship final out of the Lord's Cricket Ground due to to COVID-19-related challenges.

The iconic stadium was set to hold the summit clash when the World Test Championship was inaugurated two years ago. However, with the logistical requirements for host a Test match drastically changing in the past 12 months, the ICC are looking for better options.

As reported by the Times of India, the ICC are currently in conversation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and relevant medical experts to finalize an alternative venue.

"The venue [for the World Test Championship Final] will be announced soon. Lord's is not the venue the ICC is planning for. ICC will be advised by the England and Wales Cricket Board and its own medical health professionals to decide on the venue for the final. There could be a case of creating a similar bio-secure bubble as the ECB had for the last home summer," an ICC source told TOI.

The report also states that the Ageas Bowl in Southampton has emerged as the front-runner to host the final.

With a five-star hotel attached to the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton has an edge over Lord's in logistical convenience to prepare for bio-secure bubbles. Southampton were also one of the two hosts for England's Test series against West Indies and Pakistan last summer.

India and New Zealand to clash in the World Test Championship final

Skippers Kane Willaimson and Virat Kohli

The World Test Championship final will be held between June 18 and 22. June 23 has been kept as a reserve day.

After beating England 3-1 in the recently-concluded series, India will lock horns with New Zealand for the World Test Championship.

India played 16 Tests in the World Test Championship, winning 12, losing four and drawing one. New Zealand, on the other hand, won 7 Tests and lost 4 out of their 11 games.

The last time these teams met in the competition, Kane Williamson's side trounced India 2-0 in New Zealand.