ICC nominates Nasum Ahmed, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jaskaran Malhotra for 'Player of the Month' award for September

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has picked Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and United States' swashbuckling batter Jaskaran Malhotra as the men's nominees for the 'Player of the Month' award for the month of September.

Voting lines for fans are open and results for the same will be announced next week.

Nasum Ahmed was one of the spearheads behind Bangladesh's brilliant 3-2 series win over New Zealand in the T20I series earlier this month.

On surfaces that were tailor-made for his style of bowling, the young spinner spun a web around the New Zealand batters. The Kiwis had no answer to Nasum Ahmed's clever variations.

Ahmed claimed a total of eight wickets in five matches which included a sensational spell of 4/10 in the fourth T20I.

ICC @ICC The nominees for the ICC Men’s #POTM for September 2021 are out!Find out if your favourite players made it to the list and VOTE 🗳️ The nominees for the ICC Men’s #POTM for September 2021 are out!Find out if your favourite players made it to the list and VOTE 🗳️

Nepal's teenage sensation and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is the second nominee for September's 'Player of the Month' award.

Lamichhane continued his imperious run in September as he drove Nepal's charge in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 02 matches.

The right-arm leg-spinner claimed a total of 18 wickets in just six one-day internationals at an unbelievable average of 7.38.

Wisden @WisdenCricket ICYMI: @WorcsCCC have announced the signing of Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for their 2021 T20 Blast campaign.Lamichhane boasts a T20I bowling average of just 14.55 🤯 #CountyCricket2021 ICYMI: @WorcsCCC have announced the signing of Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane for their 2021 T20 Blast campaign.Lamichhane boasts a T20I bowling average of just 14.55 🤯#CountyCricket2021 https://t.co/mPeOMWHEEN

His best performance came against Papua New Guinea as he ended up claiming a six-wicket haul. The young spinner registered figures of 6/11 which also helped him surge up the Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Lamichhane is currently at the 79th spot in the ODI rankings for Bowlers.

Jaskaran Malhotra nominated for ICC 'Player of the Month' award

Nasum Ahmed in action during the New Zealand v Bangladesh game

The third and final pick for the 'Player of the Month' award is USA's hard-hitting batsman Jaskaran Malhotra.

The Indian origin cricketer scripted history earlier this month as he became just the 2nd batsman in ODI cricket and third overall in international cricket to smash six 6s in an over.

The right-handed batsman achieved the feat during the second ODI against Papua New Guinea.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

Herschelle Gibbs🇿🇦 v Dan van Bunge🇳🇱, 2007

Jaskaran Malhotra🇺🇸 v Gaudi Toka🇵🇬, todayUSA's Jaskaran Malhotra hit PNG's Gaudi Toka for 6 sixes in the final over of the innings today.

#PNGvUSA 6 sixes in an over in ODIs:-Herschelle Gibbs🇿🇦 v Dan van Bunge🇳🇱, 2007Jaskaran Malhotra🇺🇸 v Gaudi Toka🇵🇬, todayUSA's Jaskaran Malhotra hit PNG's Gaudi Toka for 6 sixes in the final over of the innings today. 6 sixes in an over in ODIs:-

Herschelle Gibbs🇿🇦 v Dan van Bunge🇳🇱, 2007

Jaskaran Malhotra🇺🇸 v Gaudi Toka🇵🇬, todayUSA's Jaskaran Malhotra hit PNG's Gaudi Toka for 6 sixes in the final over of the innings today.

#PNGvUSA

He took apart right-arm pacer Gaudi Toka in the final over of the innings to join South Africa's Heshelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh in hitting six maximums in an over in international cricket.

Also Read

Malhotra also became the first U.S. batter to smash an ODI hundred. He eventually finished unbeaten at 173 off just 124 balls.

Overall, he scored 261 runs in 6 games at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 104.40.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee