USA's Jaskaran Malhotra becomes the 2nd batsman to smash 6 sixes in an over in ODI cricket

United States of America's Jaskaran Malhotra scripted history on Thursday as the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman became just the 2nd cricketer to smash 6 sixes in an over in a one-day international.

Malhotra achieved the feat during the ongoing second ODI against Papua New Guinea as the right-hander laid into right-arm pacer Gaudi Toka in the final over of the innings to smoke him for a full monty.

Jaskaran has now joined former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs as one of two batsmen to smash 6 sixes in an over in an international 50-over game.

6 sixes in an over in ODIs:-

Herschelle Gibbs🇿🇦 v Dan van Bunge🇳🇱, 2007

Jaskaran Malhotra🇺🇸 v Gaudi Toka🇵🇬, today



USA's Jaskaran Malhotra hit PNG's Gaudi Toka for 6 sixes in the final over of the innings today.#PNGvUSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 9, 2021

Gibbs was the first-ever batsman to do so in the format. The former Proteas cricketer achieved the feat during the 2007 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands where he smashed Dan van Bunge for 36 runs in one over.

Jaskaran Malhotra smashes first century for USA in ODI cricket

This isn't the only record Jaskraran racked up during his belligerent knock of 173 off 124 balls. The Indian-born US cricketer has become the first batsman from his adopted nation to score an ODI ton.

Malhotra smashed just four 4s but as many as 16 sixes during his 124-ball 173. Eight out of his 16 sixes came when he was batting with the No.11 batsman which is a record in ODI cricket.

Prior to Malhotra, Marcus Stoinis, Dawlat Jadran and Thisara Perera held the joint record for most sixes hit by a batsman with No.11 at the other end. Each had struck 6 sixes.

Highest ODI score by an Indian born cricketer for a foreign team:-



173* - Jaskaran Malhotra🇺🇸 v PNG, today

137* - Ashish Bagai🇨🇦 v SCOT, 2007#PNGvUSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 9, 2021

The dominance of Jaskaran's knock can be ascertained by the fact that the next highest score by a U.S. batsman was 20 by Nisarg Patel.

His unbeaten 173 eventually helped the USA to post 271/9 in 50 overs and at the time of writing, Papua New Guinea had lost two wickets for 47 runs in 9 overs.

The United States of America are leading the two-match series 1-0 and will hope to seal the rubber with another dominating win in the final ODI.

