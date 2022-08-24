Shubman Gill jumps 93 places to reach 38th position in latest ICC ODI player rankings for batters 

Team India batter Shubman Gill has made massive strides in the latest ICC ODI player rankings for batters following his exploits against Zimbabwe. He has jumped 93 places and now occupies the 38th position.

The youngster smashed 245 runs in the three-match series in Harare as the Men in Blue hammered the hosts 3-0. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 82 in the first match and followed it up with 33 in the second. He then smashed a brilliant 130 off 97 balls in the final ODI as he was adjudged the Player of the Series. Earlier, Gill was also named the Player of the Series against the West Indies, registering scores of 64, 43, and 98*.

Veteran Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza, who scored a valiant hundred in the third ODI against India, has moved up four places to the 25th position.

Following the ODI series between Pakistan and the Netherlands, Imam-ul-Haq has slipped from second to fourth, registering scores of two and six. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains on top with 890 points, followed by South African duo Rassie van der Dussen (789) and Quinton de Kock (784).

Kagiso Rabada moves to No. 3 in ICC Test player rankings for bowlers after Lord’s brilliance

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has moved up two places and is now third in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers. He claimed seven wickets, including a fifer in the first innings, against England in the Proteas' recent triumph at Lord’s.

Rabada’s teammate and fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who claimed six wickets in the Test, has also made impressive gains. He rose 14 places to reach 25th position in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

Australian captain Pat Cummins (891 points) and seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (842) occupy the top two slots in the Test rankings. Shaheen Afridi (828 points) and Jasprit Bumrah (828 points) complete the top five.

