ICC rejects Usman Khawaja's latest gesture to express solidarity with Palestine victims ahead of Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja continues to make headlines as the ICC rejected his fresh attempt to express solidarity with Palestine victims in Gaza ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, beginning on December 26th. An image of a black dove holding an olive branch was spotted on the left-hander's right shoe and the back of his bat during a training session on Sunday.

The 36-year-old had planned to wear shoes with the slogans 'All lives are equal' and 'Freedom is a human right' during the opening Test in Perth, but the ICC disallowed the same. Nevertheless, the southpaw's decision to wear a black armband prompted the ICC to reprimand him. Khawaja reacted by claiming that it was for personal bereavement and nothing more.

Meanwhile, the veteran had the logo of a black dove checked with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association - both of whom gave the green signal. But the apex body of cricket rejected the same on Sunday morning. Both the ICC and the Aussie opener are yet to comment on the latest development of the matter.

"I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable" - Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

While Khawaja has declined to comment on the latest development, he spoke about it in-depth on Friday, saying how the ICC hasn't reprimanded all other cricketers for stickers on their bats. While the 36-year-old said he respects the ICC's rules and regulations, he hopes for some fairness moving forward.

As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, he said:

"I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded. I respect what the ICC and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting they make it fair and equitable for everyone, and they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn’t been done yet. When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest."

Australia, meanwhile, lead the three-match series by 1-0 after winning handsomely in Perth.

