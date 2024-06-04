ICC releases additional tickets for India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a new batch of tickets for the high-octane 2024 T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 and other "big matches" being hosted in the United States.

Initially, the tickets were released in three categories -- The Diamond Club, Premium Club Lounges and Corner Club with prices ranging from as exorbitant as $10,000 or around Rs 8.3 lakh to $2,750.00 or Rs 2.3 lakh each. The prices were much higher compared to other games but the tickets were still sold out immediately.

"The ICC has worked in collaboration with partners to make the additional release of tickets and ensure as many fans as possible can be part of the historic event," a statement from the international body said. "This release includes General Admission tickets to the highly anticipated India v Pakistan fixture in New York on Sunday 9 June which were previously exhausted."

The prices for these new tickets weren't mentioned, though, and the link provided to buy them threw a "404 Oops: Page not found" error.

"Other matches now have more categories available, including for fixtures at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas and Broward County Stadium in Florida where there are now limited General Admission tickets for sale," the statement added.

The amenities differ according to the category of the ticket. For example, The Diamond Club seats you right behind the wicketkeeper/bowler area with special food and arrangements to interact with some players as well.

The US has a lot of games remaining in 2024 T20 World Cup

After Tuesday, the US has 13 games to host in the competition till June 16. India are playing all four of their matches in the group stage there, starting with Ireland on Wednesday in New York and ending with Canada on June 15 in Florida.

