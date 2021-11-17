ICC reveals full schedule and groups for 2022 Under-19 Men's World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the complete schedule and group divisions for the next year's Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be held in West Indies. The biannual tournament will feature 16 countries and 48 matches, running from 14 January to 5 February 2022 across four Caribbean countries.

Defending champions Bangladesh will be part of Group A alongside England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

India, who came runners-up under the leadership of Priyam Garg in 2020, will compete with Ireland, South Africa and Uganda under Group 2. The Men in Blue's journey will begin on January 15 against the Proteas in Guyana.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea will comprise Group 3. Hosts West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland will form the final Group 4.

Scotland got the wildcard entry after it was confirmed that New Zealand won't compete in the tournament. The Kiwis withdrew in the wake of the mandatory quarantine restrictions that they would have faced after returning home.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, in an official statement, said:

"The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is such an exciting and special tournament, bringing together the future stars of the game and giving them an unrivalled experience of competing on the global stage. We are looking forward to the 2022 edition to see who emerges as the future stars. We are delighted that the West Indies will be hosting this event and we wish all the teams the very best in their preparations for the tournament and to Cricket West Indies in organising the event."

Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B - India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D - Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2022 schedule

The full schedule of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2022. (PC: ICC)

After playing against South Africa, India will compete with Ireland on January 19 and Uganda on January 22. Two top teams from each of the four groups will participate in the "Super League", while the rest will compete in the "Plate".

The "Super League" round will comprise four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, the final and seven other games to decide teams for the positions from no.3 to no.8.

The "Plate" round will have a similar format, including a "Plate Final" for deciding the ninth-best team, followed by positions from no.10 to no.16.

