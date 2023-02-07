ICC reveals nominees for January 2023 Men's Player of the Month; 2 Indian players included 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the list of nominees for the January 2023 Men's Player of the Month. Two Indians and one New Zealand player forged the list as the new year unfurled a slew of 50-over cricket to help the teams prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Devon Conway are up for the award for their impressive performances to get the year kick-started. All three players had a significant say during the white-ball series between India and New Zealand, which saw the former dominate the visitors in ruthless fashion on home soil.

Apart from the series against India, Conway had a month to remember after winning the Player of the Series award in New Zealand's 2-1 triumph over Pakistan. The left-handed opening batter adjusted well to the subcontinent conditions. He began the year with a century in the second Test and scored two more hundreds in the ODI format against Pakistan and India, respectively.

Conway recorded his highest ODI score during the third contest against India in Indore. He scored a scorching 138 off 100 deliveries to keep New Zealand in the mammoth run chase, but the side lost direction following his dismissal. He translated the form onto the T20I series as well, scoring 52 off 35 deliveries in Ranchi.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj could be the first Indian player to receive the ICC award since Virat Kohli in October 2022

The in-form Indian duo Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj also mark their presence among the ICC Player of the Month nominee list. Both players had historic months and made the most of Team India's home season.

Gill became the youngest player to score a double hundred after achieving the feat during the first ODI against New Zealand. Apart from that crowning jewel, he also scored two more hundreds in the ODI format in the same month.

January 2023 also marked Gill's first steps in the T20I circuit. While he did not have the smoothest of starts, he turned things around by scoring his maiden T20I century in the third T20I against New Zealand, which is also the highest individual score by an Indian player in the format.

Siraj rose to No.1 in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers after a prolific month. His exploits in the powerplay, which have been sharpened by a developed outswinger, have rendered batters helpless. He has spearheaded the Indian bowling attack admirably in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

He has claimed 14 wickets in five ODIs in January 2023 and is showing no signs of stopping. His best displays came in the span of three days, where he picked up 4-32 and 4-46 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, respectively, with the former being his best figures in the format.

Who will win the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023? Let us know what you think.

